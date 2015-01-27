Nick Young has a plan for the Los Angeles Lakers now that Kobe Bryant is sidelined for the season’s remainder. Unfortunately for all of us, he’ll have to wait a bit for the chance to execute it. Swaggy P has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards due to a sprained ankle, putting his team’s new offensive strategy on hold.

Young suffered the injury at the Lakers’ practice yesterday and met with a specialist earlier today to determine the extent of his sprain:

Nick Young just sprained his right ankle in practice right in front of all of us — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 26, 2015

Nick Young meeting with an ankle specialist right now to determine extent of sprain suffered yesterday. — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 27, 2015

Nick Young’s ankle will keep him out tonight. — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 27, 2015

Young’s confidence, unsurprisingly, was hardly shaken by this minor setback. Just minutes after spraining his ankle and admitting that it was “throbbing,” the 28 year-old went full-on Swaggy:

Nick Young on what the Lakers must do without Kobe: "Pretty much just give me the ball and get out of the way." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) January 26, 2015

Now is probably a good time to mention that Young is shooting 32.2 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from beyond the arc in January. He also played his fewest minutes of the season is Los Angeles’ last game because Byron Scott thought it seemed like he “didn’t want to play.” Considering defense like this, that’s an understandable take:

We’ll keep you updated on Young’s status as information becomes available – we know you’re looking forward to Swaggy’s post-Kobe life almost as much as he is.

