Nick Young’s Anticipated Post-Kobe Life On Hold – He’s Out With Ankle Sprain

#Nick Young #Kobe Bryant
01.27.15 4 years ago

Nick Young has a plan for the Los Angeles Lakers now that Kobe Bryant is sidelined for the season’s remainder. Unfortunately for all of us, he’ll have to wait a bit for the chance to execute it. Swaggy P has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards due to a sprained ankle, putting his team’s new offensive strategy on hold.

Young suffered the injury at the Lakers’ practice yesterday and met with a specialist earlier today to determine the extent of his sprain:

Young’s confidence, unsurprisingly, was hardly shaken by this minor setback. Just minutes after spraining his ankle and admitting that it was “throbbing,” the 28 year-old went full-on Swaggy:

Now is probably a good time to mention that Young is shooting 32.2 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from beyond the arc in January. He also played his fewest minutes of the season is Los Angeles’ last game because Byron Scott thought it seemed like he “didn’t want to play.” Considering defense like this, that’s an understandable take:

We’ll keep you updated on Young’s status as information becomes available – we know you’re looking forward to Swaggy’s post-Kobe life almost as much as he is.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Young#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSNICK YOUNGSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP