Nick Young & Jordan Crawford Clash At Drew League (Gifs)

The Los Angeles-based Drew League has been satiating LA fans in withdrawal over the off-season. Earlier this weekend the new Lakers addition, Nick Young, and Jordan Crawford of the Celtics, battled it out as the Drew League playoffs near and the dog days of August roll on.

In a lot of ways Nick Young and Jordan Crawford personify the offensive-heavy Summer League circuit. In the heat of August, defense is an afterthought while unconscious shot selection, and the ability to attack the rim take precedence as fans flock to see NBA ballers against playground legends not for lockdown D, but for offensive fireworks.

This weekend Swaggy P â€” or as the emcee calls him, “I am Legend” â€” dropped 35 points to give his team the victory over Crawford’s group.

But as you can see from the video, Crawford’s gunner mentality works nicely against the Drew League’s peripheral view of defense.

The Drew League playoffs are right around the corner, so expect the defense to improve once team’s face elimination. It’s a boring summer when you don’t have a weekend game to look towards.

