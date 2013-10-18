Nick Young Finishes A Nasty Alley-Oop On The Fast Break

10.18.13 5 years ago

With no Kobe Bryant around for the time being, it’ll be up to Nick Young to provide the highlights — both on and off the court — with the Lakers. He didn’t disappoint last night, catching this nasty lob from Steve Blake and finishing over the top of Golden State guard Nemanja Nedovic.

It didn’t matter much, though, as L.A. got blown out, getting torched for 25 points and five triples by Klay Thompson.

[RELATED: Watch Nick Young Crash While Sledding Down The Great Wall Of China]

How good will Young be with the Lakers?

