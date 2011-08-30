Nigel Sylvester x Casio G-Shock “GD100NS-7” Watch

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.30.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Chances are you already know the name Nigel Sylvester. The pro BMX rider from Queens was featured in the pages of Dime #55 alongside his sneaker boutique, Format, and is now making waves with the release of his signature watch, the Casio G-Shock GD100NS-7. Combining Nigel’s street style with G-Shock’s toughness, the collaborative timepiece is definitely worth copping. Check it out:

The GD100NS-7 is available now for a suggested retail price of $110 at select retailers and www.gshock.com.

What do you think?

