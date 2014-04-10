Nik Stauskas Denies He’s Declaring For NBA Draft

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported today that sweet-shooting Michigan sophomore Nik Stauskas is declaring for the 2014 NBA Draft. The 6-5, 200-pound Wolverines shooting guard will make an announcement soon, a source close to the situation says. Stauskas denies he’s reached a decision.

Citing a source inevitably, “Close to the situation,” Goodman reports that Stauskas was said to be making an announcement soon. Except, Stauskas hasn’t made a decision at all.

Just wanted to reiterate that any reports about my future intenions are FALSE! I have NOT made ANY decisions on my future yet! — Nik Stauskas (@NStauskas11) April 10, 2014

Much like Wojnarowski with Joel Embiid, reporters are quick to jump the gun on an underclassmen’s decision to declare for the NBA draft. But, at least in Woj’s case, he was eventually proved to be accurate.

Also, it should be noted from our conversation with another Wolverine Jamal Crawford, guys can declare, but as long as they avoid hiring an agent, they don’t have to renounce their eligibility in order to see where they’ll fall in the draft. Crawford declared, but refrained from hiring an agent until he was selected with the No. 8 pick.

The Canadian Stauskas improved in his second year with Michigan. Many thought he was just a spot-up shooter when he averaged 11 PPG as a part of the Wolverine’s team that lost in the championship game last season to Louisville. But he showed more athleticism and ball-handling skills this year while averaging 17.5 PPG, shooting 44 percent from three-point range and 82 percent from the charity stripe.

DraftExpress.com’s Jonathan Givony has Stauskas as a low-end lottery selection, going No. 16 in their latest mock draft. Chad Ford has him listed as the No. 18 pick if he officially declares.

