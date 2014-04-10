Nik Stauskas Denies He’s Declaring For NBA Draft

04.10.14 4 years ago

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported today that sweet-shooting Michigan sophomore Nik Stauskas is declaring for the 2014 NBA Draft. The 6-5, 200-pound Wolverines shooting guard will make an announcement soon, a source close to the situation says. Stauskas denies he’s reached a decision.

Citing a source inevitably, “Close to the situation,” Goodman reports that Stauskas was said to be making an announcement soon. Except, Stauskas hasn’t made a decision at all.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Much like Wojnarowski with Joel Embiid, reporters are quick to jump the gun on an underclassmen’s decision to declare for the NBA draft. But, at least in Woj’s case, he was eventually proved to be accurate.

Also, it should be noted from our conversation with another Wolverine Jamal Crawford, guys can declare, but as long as they avoid hiring an agent, they don’t have to renounce their eligibility in order to see where they’ll fall in the draft. Crawford declared, but refrained from hiring an agent until he was selected with the No. 8 pick.

The Canadian Stauskas improved in his second year with Michigan. Many thought he was just a spot-up shooter when he averaged 11 PPG as a part of the Wolverine’s team that lost in the championship game last season to Louisville. But he showed more athleticism and ball-handling skills this year while averaging 17.5 PPG, shooting 44 percent from three-point range and 82 percent from the charity stripe.

DraftExpress.com’s Jonathan Givony has Stauskas as a low-end lottery selection, going No. 16 in their latest mock draft. Chad Ford has him listed as the No. 18 pick if he officially declares.

(ESPN)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2014 NBA DRAFTLatest NewsMICHIGAN WOLVERINESNik StauskasUNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP