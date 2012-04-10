Nike Air Force 1 Pearl Collection “Camo” Edition

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
04.10.12 6 years ago

Nike introduced The Pearl Collection earlier this year, and in continuing the collection, they’ve released these dope Nike Air Force 1s in a camo colorway. The shoes also include a full-length visible air unit, highlighted with total orange color, along with waxed laces, an embossed leather tongue and heel tabs. There is also distinct cushioning, and the upper is meant to showcase the look with a canvas Vac-Tech construction.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAir Force 1 Pearl CollectionNIKENike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

