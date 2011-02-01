Nike Basketball All-Star Collection: Orange County Pack

Other than unveiling the second trailer for Kobe Bryant‘s new film, The Black Mamba, Nike’s All-Star Pre-Heat event also unveiled several new colorways of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI, Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low and Nike Air Force 1 – including three commemorating neighborhoods in and around the site of the 2011 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Representing and drawing inspiration from East L.A., Orange County and Hollywood, these footwear styles pay homage to the unique sprit of these distinct neighborhoods. Next up, check out the Orange County Pack.

Orange County, or “The O.C.” as it’s known, represents the Californian sun and sand lifestyle we all dream about. Skate parks and surf breaks are strewn up and down the coast, and expectedly this collection plays off the neighborhood’s bright palate of “total orange” and “cannon blue” in a bold mashup. The inner sock liner features an L.A. logo design that mimics a splash of water, and varied use of texture and color characterize the fun and free vibe of The O.C.

The East L.A. and Orange County colorways are available now at retail throughout the country, while the Hollywood colorway will launch on Feb. 11. All three colorways will also be available on NikeStore.com.

