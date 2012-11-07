Nike Basketball Celebrates 40 Years Of Innovation With Special “Inside Access” Series

It’s been 40 years since Nike first introduced theand the, and since then, from theto theto everything in-between,has always been about innovation.

During the summer, they unveiled 20 sneaker designs that have shaped the current generation of footwear. Now, they’ll introduce a content series during this season that’ll provide inside access to how the magic gets made. The features will be unveiled on a biweekly basis through the season â€“ the first and third Tuesdays of each month – and the content will explore design innovation through shoes, apparel, athletes, moments and more.

A few of the examples include sneaker material and development, the fabrication of shorts, outdoor basketball in China and the insight of an athlete during the whole process. Stay tuned here for the content as it arrives.

