Nike Introduces Elite Series Gold Collection For LeBron, Kobe & KD

Not long after unveiling their new Elite Series “Hero Collection, Nike Basketball is back at it, revealing the Elite Series “Gold” Collection for basketball’s three biggest stars: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant. Featuring the LeBron 11 Elite, Kobe 9 Elite and KD VI Elite, this collection sports gold hues, premium materials, advanced construction and athlete insights during the most important part of the NBA season.

Rocking all black, with gold detailing, the LeBron 11 Elite “Gold” maximizes itself for the playoffs with a lower cut and a new articulated external cage, as well as an upper designed with Hyperposite and dynamic Flywire fiber and Lunarlon cushioning and a Nike Zoom unit in the midsole.

Featuring advanced Flyknit tech, the Kobe 9 Elite “Gold” has a one-piece white upper with gray, black and gold details throughout. Lunarlon, dynamic Flywire and carbon fiber help complete this performance-driven shoe.

Finally, the KD VI Elite “Gold” includes a midsole with a full-length, visible Nike Zoom unit, the first time that’s ever happened in a Durant signature model. Flywire technology, reinforced by Kevlar aramid fibers, helps provide the lockdown feel that KD needs to dominate.

Available June 6 at Nike.com and select retail locations globally, check out a closer look at all three sneakers below.

