Breaking Down The Biggest Names At The 2019 Nike Hoop Summit

04.13.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

Most years, the Nike Hoop Summit is dominated by one or two elite talents. While this year seemed to be different — the 2019 high school class is generally full of two-way wings and guards — when the buzzer sounded on Friday night in Portland, it was evident that a pair of elite talents were easily the biggest story, as they found themselves at the center of the fiercest rivalry in high school basketball.

Nico Mannion and Cole Anthony, the top two guards in the country, squared off. The best kinds of sports rivalries are often born out of repetition, and ever since Mannion reclassified to the class of 2019, he and Anthony have been at each other’s throats, both on the court and in the Instagram captions. Both sons of former NBA players — Nico’s dad Pace played for six teams in the 80s, while Cole’s dad is Greg Anthony — Mannion and Anthony went to war again at the Hoop Summit, leading their teams in scoring and showing the sort of well-rounded game that make them potential starters in the NBA in 2020.

Mannion, who will play his college ball at Arizona, jumped out of the gate quickly, scoring on two easy run outs to give the World Team an early 7-0 lead. He flashed high-level feel as a passer for someone who doesn’t turn 19 until next March, also relocating for some good looks from three in the first half as his team took a seven-point lead into the locker room.

His game is a little reminiscent of Trae Young. He excels at leveraging his mediocre athleticism into defenders before beating them with a combination of trickery and anticipation. While he’s bigger than Young, he didn’t quite show that level of passing ability, though it may come. Defensively, he at least competes, even if he’s always going to be giving up something athletically. He finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists on only 7-for-12 shooting from the floor while knocking down 11 of his 14 free throw attempts.

Around The Web

TAGS2020 NBA Draftcole anthonyHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLJames WisemanNico MannionNike Hoop Summit
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP