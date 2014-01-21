Nike Introduces The Kobe Prelude VIII

Today, Nike officially unveiled the Kobe Prelude VIII, releasing this Saturday, Jan. 25, the final shoe in the famed Prelude Pack. Kobe Bryant called last season very taxing, emotionally and physically, as he suffered a major injury and the Lakers bowed out quietly in the playoffs. Yet even if the season was a bust, the sneakers were anything but.

Featuring the innovative Nike Engineered Mesh, used for the first time ever in a basketball shoe, the VIIIs were incredibly lightweight and dynamic, with a makeup that was 90 percent mesh. This special edition has a mirror finish on the heel meant to showcase “reflection” as the past season was a trying one for a player and a team that believed they were capable of winning a championship.

Releasing in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China, the Kobe Prelude VIII, with its explosive colors and volt-colored Swoosh, is a fitting end to one of the best sneaker collections in recent memory.

