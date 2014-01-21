Nike Introduces The Kobe Prelude VIII

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
01.21.14 5 years ago

Today, Nike officially unveiled the Kobe Prelude VIII, releasing this Saturday, Jan. 25, the final shoe in the famed Prelude Pack. Kobe Bryant called last season very taxing, emotionally and physically, as he suffered a major injury and the Lakers bowed out quietly in the playoffs. Yet even if the season was a bust, the sneakers were anything but.

Featuring the innovative Nike Engineered Mesh, used for the first time ever in a basketball shoe, the VIIIs were incredibly lightweight and dynamic, with a makeup that was 90 percent mesh. This special edition has a mirror finish on the heel meant to showcase “reflection” as the past season was a trying one for a player and a team that believed they were capable of winning a championship.

Releasing in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China, the Kobe Prelude VIII, with its explosive colors and volt-colored Swoosh, is a fitting end to one of the best sneaker collections in recent memory.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTKobe Prelude PackNIKENike BasketballNike Kobe Prelude VIIINike Kobe VIIIStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP