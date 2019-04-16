A ‘Friends’ Colorway Of The Nike Kyrie 5 Will Release Next Month

04.16.19 47 mins ago

Nike

LeBron James isn’t the only Nike athlete who’s getting a colorway of their signature sneaker to pay homage to one of their favorite sitcoms.

The LeBron 16 “Martin” dropped on Tuesday as a tribute to Martin Lawrence’s iconic show, and next month, Kyrie Irving will get his own TV-inspired sneaker. The Kyrie 5 “Friends” will hit stores on May 16, retailing for $130 per Sneaker News, and it’s a more subtle nod to the show Irving has tattooed on his arm than the extremely bright LeBron’s.

The “Friends” edition of the Kyrie 5 is a classic black and white look, with red, yellow, and blue accents that tie into the show’s title credits — and a little tag on the side with the Friends logo on it, just to make things clear.

