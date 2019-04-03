LeBron James Has A New ‘Martin’ Inspired Colorway Coming Soon

Getty Image

LeBron James’ season is over as the Lakers shut down the star once their playoff hopes were officially dashed to allow him to, hopefully, fully heal from the groin injury that’s nagged him since Christmas.

However, that doesn’t mean the Lakers’ star is done putting out some incredible sneaker colorways. James and Nike brought back LeBron Watch this season, allowing fans to buy a limited run of some of the various colorways he debuted on the court that would typically be player exclusives.

His latest colorway of the LeBron 16 appears to be coming as a wide release, though, and will pay homage to his favorite TV show, Martin. The sneakers are purple, featuring yellow and crimson laces as well as Nike lettering on the side that ties in to the show’s opening credits and promo posters — the Martin inspiration was confirmed by his friend Frankie Walker in the comments of the below Instagram post.