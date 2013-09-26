The Nike LeBron 11 Is Coming To NIKEiD This Fall

09.26.13 5 years ago

Beginning Oct. 7, fans of the Nike LeBron 11 won’t have to wait anymore to purchase the colorway they want. On that date, the shoe will become available for customization on NIKEiD, complete with more options than ever before.

LeBron‘s latest signature shoe NIKEiD options will even include chroma color-shifting options, paint speckle, and glow-in-the-dark materials. The folks at Nike took direct insights from LeBron and now the process will feature 17 solid colors with an added paint speckle option; seven exclusive chroma color shift material choices; glow-in-the-dark material available on the outsole, logos, dynamic Flywire technology and laces; personalization with a six-character name or a two-digit number on the inside of the tongue; and finally, three outsole choices: solid and translucent for indoor services and an XDR rubber for outside.

For now, stick with Dime for more details as they emerge.

What colorway would you create?

