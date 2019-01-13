Nike

LeBron James’ return to the Los Angeles Lakers from a Christmas Day groin injury is still up in the air, with the latest update coming earlier this week and saying James still isn’t ready to come back. There’s still some news about James off the court, however, as Nike announced the latest special release for his line of signature sneakers.

To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Nike will drop the LeBron 16 “Equality,” the second year in a row that his signature kicks will have an “Equality” colorway. The LeBron 15s debuted in a black colorway at the start of the 2017-18 season, but during a game against the Washington Wizards, James wore one black and one white “Equality” sneaker. The kicks were eventually donated to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

This year’s release will reportedly include white and black colorways, with one sneaker being white with black laces and the other being black with white laces. They feature the word “EQUALITY” across the heel, but unlike the 15s, which had the word once and in gold, the 16 features the word a few times and stacked on itself. “EQUALITY” also appears on the soles.