Nike LeBron 9 “Cannon” Edition Drops At Midnight

A few weeks ago, we showed you LeBron James‘ ninth signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 9. Now, the folks at Nike Basketball have given it a whole new look. LeBron debuted the “Cannon” edition this weekend at the South Florida All-Star Classic. Check it out:

Inspired by the Miami Heat’s 2010-11 preseason training camp at the military base in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., the “Cannon” features a military-green theme. And like the “South Beach” edition of last year’s Nike LeBron 8, the “Cannon” was first released exclusively in Miami as a sign of appreciation and respect for LeBron’s South Florida fans and community.