Nike LeBron 9 “Cannon” Edition Drops At Midnight

UPDATE: We wanted to re-post this to remind you that these kicks drop at midnight at Foot Locker Nike House of Hoops locations everywhere – check them out below
A few weeks ago, we showed you LeBron James‘ ninth signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 9. Now, the folks at Nike Basketball have given it a whole new look. LeBron debuted the “Cannon” edition this weekend at the South Florida All-Star Classic. Check it out:
Inspired by the Miami Heat’s 2010-11 preseason training camp at the military base in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., the “Cannon” features a military-green theme. And like the “South Beach” edition of last year’s Nike LeBron 8, the “Cannon” was first released exclusively in Miami as a sign of appreciation and respect for LeBron’s South Florida fans and community.
i’ll get 2 pair for sure!
Good luck!
The ZigEncore in the ad on the front page of this site look better.
@Rod
i agree the the new Zigs look pretty nice but i aint on the court to look pretty…LOL
So what exactly about this shoes was inspired by a cannon? Or is he trying to tap into the military sympathy market to get more sales?
Rumor has it protege is coming out with an ‘Occupy Wall Street’ inspired shoe. “This ain’t for the rich. This is for those who occupy the streets.”
MAN i hate lebron but these are so tight