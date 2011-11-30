Nike LeBron 9 “Christmas” Edition

By now you’ve seen LeBron James‘ ninth signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 9. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Christmas” edition, made exclusively for LBJ’s game (most likely) against the Mavs in an NBA Finals rematch on Christmas Day. Check it out:

Source: Nice Kicks

