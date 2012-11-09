When you have your own signature sneaker line, you’ll often get chances to rock stuff that no one else has ever seen before, stuff that’ll never ever be released. No word on any release info for these Nike LeBron X “Denim” joints that LeBron James wore out last night, but they should make for some interesting debates either way. Would you rock them? Does the pink midsole destroy what could’ve been a cool design? Are these better than the cork Xs we’ve already seen?

Luckily for our readers, you still have the chance to get your hands on some extra rare Xs of your own: a pair of specially-customized LeBron Xs celebrating the 10-plus years of Dime Magazine.

What do you think?

