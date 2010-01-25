Nike Sportswear Presents Futura X Syracuse

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.25.10 9 years ago 2 Comments

If you’re in NYC tonight, come through the Nike Sportswear spot at 21 Mercer for the launch Futura x Syracuse collection. Things will kick off with a Q&A featuring the legendary Futura and Syracuse alums Pearl Washington and Paul Harris, followed by a live screening of the Syracuse vs. Georgetown game at 7:00pm. With free food, drinks and a chance to win a NIKEiD Bespoke experience with Futura, you’d be a fool not to stop by.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS21 MercerFuturaGeorgetownNike SportswearNikeiDPaul HarrisPearl WashingtonStyle - Kicks and GearSYRACUSE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP