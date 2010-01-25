Nike Sportswear Presents Futura X Syracuse

If you’re in NYC tonight, come through the Nike Sportswear spot at 21 Mercer for the launch Futura x Syracuse collection. Things will kick off with a Q&A featuring the legendary Futura and Syracuse alums Pearl Washington and Paul Harris, followed by a live screening of the Syracuse vs. Georgetown game at 7:00pm. With free food, drinks and a chance to win a NIKEiD Bespoke experience with Futura, you’d be a fool not to stop by.