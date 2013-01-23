Nike Sportswear’s “Area 72” Collection For NBA All-Star Weekend

In this collection, iconic Nike shoes of the past are now updated with galactic textures, reflectivity and glow-in-the-dark highlights. On the collar lining of every shoe, there is a customized print that is also only featured on the sneakers in Nike’s All-Star collections. But perhaps what’ll be most appealing to fans is the return of the decade-old Nike Raygun character (jetback and alien-like physique), brought back on the tongues of each of these shoes.

This pack will be available starting February 14 in limited quantities at select retail locations and Nike.com.

