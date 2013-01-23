Nike Sportswear’s “Area 72” Collection For NBA All-Star Weekend

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
01.23.13 6 years ago
To celebrate the convergence of NBA All-Star Weekend in Houston, Texas, Nike Sportswear is releasing an “Area 72” collection, featuring the Nike Blazer Mid, Nike Vandal, Nike Lunar Force 1, Nike Barkley Posite Max and Nike Air Force Max 2013. As we showed you yesterday with All-Star sneakers for Kobe, LeBron and KD, this collection has extraterrestrial design inspiration. It’s also building off the Big Bang collection from last year’s All-Star Weekend.

In this collection, iconic Nike shoes of the past are now updated with galactic textures, reflectivity and glow-in-the-dark highlights. On the collar lining of every shoe, there is a customized print that is also only featured on the sneakers in Nike’s All-Star collections. But perhaps what’ll be most appealing to fans is the return of the decade-old Nike Raygun character (jetback and alien-like physique), brought back on the tongues of each of these shoes.

[RELATED: Dr. Funk & The Rise Of The Roswell Rayguns]

This pack will be available starting February 14 in limited quantities at select retail locations and Nike.com.

Hit page 2 to see the rest of the collection…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS"Area 72" CollectionNIKENike Air Force Max 2013Nike Barkley Posite MaxNike Blazer MidNike Lunar Force 1Nike SportswearNike Sportswear "Area 72" CollectionNike VandalStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP