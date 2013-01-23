Nike Sportswear’s “Area 72” Collection For NBA All-Star Weekend

To celebrate the convergence of NBA All-Star Weekend in Houston, Texas, Nike Sportswear is releasing an “Area 72” collection, featuring the Nike Blazer Mid, Nike Vandal, Nike Lunar Force 1, Nike Barkley Posite Max and Nike Air Force Max 2013. As we showed you yesterday with All-Star sneakers for Kobe, LeBron and KD, this collection has extraterrestrial design inspiration. It’s also building off the Big Bang collection from last year’s All-Star Weekend.
In this collection, iconic Nike shoes of the past are now updated with galactic textures, reflectivity and glow-in-the-dark highlights. On the collar lining of every shoe, there is a customized print that is also only featured on the sneakers in Nike’s All-Star collections. But perhaps what’ll be most appealing to fans is the return of the decade-old Nike Raygun character (jetback and alien-like physique), brought back on the tongues of each of these shoes.
This pack will be available starting February 14 in limited quantities at select retail locations and Nike.com.
