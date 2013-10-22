Nike Unveils The “Away” Colorway For The KD VI

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant
10.22.13 5 years ago

With the season just around the corner, Nike is giving us our first official look at what Kevin Durant will be wearing on the road this year with OKC. The KD VI “away” colorway — bold orange/blue/black — is a much different look than a few of the KD VIs we’ve seen so far. But this’ll look fantastic on-court next to the Thunder’s sky-blue road uniforms.

“We’ve had a good run that last few seasons on the road,” said Durant in a release. “Hopefully we’ll do even better this season.”

This shoe will be available in limited quantities on Oct. 31 at select retail locations and Nike.com, while the matching Nike KD Hyper Elite Crew socks and KD backpack are available now on Nike.com. Check out the images below and see what KD has to say about the sneaker.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant
TAGSKD VIKEVIN DURANTNIKENike BasketballNike KD VINike KD VI "Away"OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERStyle - Kicks and Gear

