Nike Unveils “Dream Team” Collection Of Sneakers & Apparel

Need anymore reason to get excited for the Olympics this summer? We’ve already shown you the jerseys , and some behind-the-scenes photos from Nike’s epic Olympic Basketball Summit. Now, news has arrived that they plan to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the Dream Team with a dope collection of apparel and footwear. It will include the Nike Air More Uptempo, Nike Shox BB4, Nike Air Force 180, Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 and Nike Air Force 1 Hi, as well as the crowning piece, the Dream Team Destroyer Jacket.

The jacket has its traditional wool body and leather sleeves, but the detailing is where this piece comes into it’s own. Nike Sportswear Graphic Design Director Russell Stott and his team put three chenille patches on the left-side sleeve, which show the average margin of victory (43.8 points), an XXV reference because Barcelona was the 25th games in sporting history, the locations the team will travel to this year and the USAB logo.

There’s also a USA flag on the left-side breast, while the numbers of the starting five – 15, 9, 7, 14 and 6 – are on the right-hand sleeve. “Land of the Free, Home of The Brave’ is in italicized fonts above the front pockets on either side.

The sneakers, well, they speak for themselves. Check them out in the gallery on page two. Hit page three for some more detailed shots of the Destroyer jacket.