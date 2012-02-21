Nike Unveils “Dream Team” Collection Of Sneakers & Apparel

The jacket has its traditional wool body and leather sleeves, but the detailing is where this piece comes into it’s own. Nike Sportswear Graphic Design Director Russell Stott and his team put three chenille patches on the left-side sleeve, which show the average margin of victory (43.8 points), an XXV reference because Barcelona was the 25th games in sporting history, the locations the team will travel to this year and the USAB logo.
There’s also a USA flag on the left-side breast, while the numbers of the starting five – 15, 9, 7, 14 and 6 – are on the right-hand sleeve. “Land of the Free, Home of The Brave’ is in italicized fonts above the front pockets on either side.
The sneakers, well, they speak for themselves. Check them out in the gallery on page two. Hit page three for some more detailed shots of the Destroyer jacket.
That jacket is sick. btw nike shox bb4 were some of my favorite shoes.. EVER
The Huarache looks good…
i bet non starters will enjoy wearing this