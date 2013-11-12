Nike Unveils Turquoise N7 Uniforms For Florida State, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon State

#Nike
11.12.13 5 years ago

With college basketball underway, today Nike unveiled uniforms for four major programs meant to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. The N7 movement, long associated with Kevin Durant‘s signature sneaker line, will feature four turquoise uniforms for Florida State, Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon State. The uniforms will be worn on the following dates:

Nov. 17: Florida State (M)

Nov. 22: Nevada (M)

Nov. 26: Oregon State (M)

Nov. 29: Nevada (W)

Nov. 30: New Mexico (M)

Each of the three universities has a unique connection to N7 and the Native American community, and the turquoise color often represents friendship and community in Native American communities. For a look, check out the images below.

[RELATED: Nike Unveils The N7 KD VI]

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSCOLLEGEN7NIKENike Basketball

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP