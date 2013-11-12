Nike Unveils Turquoise N7 Uniforms For Florida State, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon State

With college basketball underway, today Nike unveiled uniforms for four major programs meant to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. The N7 movement, long associated with Kevin Durant‘s signature sneaker line, will feature four turquoise uniforms for Florida State, Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon State. The uniforms will be worn on the following dates:

Nov. 17: Florida State (M)

Nov. 22: Nevada (M)

Nov. 26: Oregon State (M)

Nov. 29: Nevada (W)

Nov. 30: New Mexico (M)

Each of the three universities has a unique connection to N7 and the Native American community, and the turquoise color often represents friendship and community in Native American communities. For a look, check out the images below.

