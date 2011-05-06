Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low iD – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusives

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Boston Celtics
05.06.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

If you were to just go off jersey sales, Rajon Rondo would be the third most popular player in the NBA behind LeBron and Kobe. And one reason people might like him so much is because he’s always wearing the freshest kicks. Tomorrow, Rondo will debut the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low iD in Boston, and we have pictures from NIKEiD of two colorways made special just for him. Check ’em out:

If you’re feeling these, you can make your own starting July 6th when the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low becomes available on NIKEiD.

What do you think?

