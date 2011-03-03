Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusive

Last month, I posted a version of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low personalized for Deron Williams and Steve Nash. Now, after already seeing the road colorway, check out the home edition for Rajon Rondo. Maybe it’s the Celtics colorway, or maybe it’s the the No. 9 embellished on the heel, but either way I like it.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

