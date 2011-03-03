Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Boston Celtics
03.03.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Last month, I posted a version of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low personalized for Deron Williams and Steve Nash. Now, after already seeing the road colorway, check out the home edition for Rajon Rondo. Maybe it’s the Celtics colorway, or maybe it’s the the No. 9 embellished on the heel, but either way I like it.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Hyperfuse LowRAJON RONDOStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP