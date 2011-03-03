Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusive

Last month, I posted a version of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low personalized for Deron Williams and Steve Nash. Now, after already seeing the road colorway, check out the home edition for Rajon Rondo. Maybe it’s the Celtics colorway, or maybe it’s the the No. 9 embellished on the heel, but either way I like it.
What do you think?
looks sick… clean and light. I know NBA guards want their ankles free so they can get lower on their cuts, but wouldn’t a rebounding guard want a little stability when he’s in the trees? Is he really wearing these in games?
a rebounding guard huh? these to me look pretty weak, almost like some lil gurls high school cheeerleading shoes. the black ones were way harder and alot more sleek than these.
so simple yet so complex
I like the 1st and 3rd views, but for the 2nd…I’m thinking ‘Pete Sampras.’ I’d make ’em work though.
WTF is going on with the plethora of shoes being posted? Maybe “Dime” should be renamed “Kicks”…. no wait….