Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Oregon Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
01.14.11 8 years ago 4 Comments

Last night, the University of Oregon played their first game at the brand new Matthew Knight Arena, and the festivities were awesome. But before the game even began, the Ducks tweeted out a picture of their exclusive Nike Zoom Hyperfuse that make me want to enroll in grad school in Eugene.

What do you think?

Source: @DuckBasketball

