Nike Zoom KD IV “Gold”

#Olympics #Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
07.18.12 6 years ago

While he may still be coming off the bench for Team USA, Kevin Durant will be one of the two or three most important players for Team USA in this summer’s Olympic games. With all of the high pick-n-rolls the team will be running with Chris Paul, stick Durant on the weak side and watch him reign deep balls whenever the defense tries to collapse too far. His sweet stroke won’t be the only thing sticking out about him either. The OKC star will also have some hot kicks.

Durant might not be rocking these gold joints right now, but if Team USA makes it to the gold medal game, will there EVER be a better time to bust them out?

via Complex and Randy Williams

Would you rock these?

TOPICS#Olympics#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom KD IVNike Zoom KD IV "Gold"OLYMPICSStyle - Kicks and GearTEAM USA

