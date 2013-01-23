The excellent NikeBlog.com just posted a first look at Nike’s new Kentucky basketball uniforms which sport an oversized logo on the chest, among other details.
From the post:
One of twelve teams that will don the special Nike Hyper Elite Road Uniform â€” thirteen really, being that Michigan State for some reason doesn’t count in Nike’s list of 12 â€” Kentucky’s new jersey features an innovative, tech-driven construction and striking, conspicuously-logoed aesthetic design, with the “UK” logo on the chest above jersey-number, and team-first script on the back nameplate.
It seems the new Kentucky uniforms will debut on the backs of the Wildcats February 16th, at Tennessee.
Here’s a larger look from the site:
What do you think of the oversized logo look?
Loving the push for minimalist design on uniforms.
So much better than the “anything goes 90s”