Nike’s New Kentucky Basketball Uniforms

#Nike
01.23.13 6 years ago

The excellent NikeBlog.com just posted a first look at Nike’s new Kentucky basketball uniforms which sport an oversized logo on the chest, among other details.

From the post:

One of twelve teams that will don the special Nike Hyper Elite Road Uniform â€” thirteen really, being that Michigan State for some reason doesn’t count in Nike’s list of 12 â€” Kentucky’s new jersey features an innovative, tech-driven construction and striking, conspicuously-logoed aesthetic design, with the “UK” logo on the chest above jersey-number, and team-first script on the back nameplate.

It seems the new Kentucky uniforms will debut on the backs of the Wildcats February 16th, at Tennessee.

Here’s a larger look from the site:

RELATED: Kentucky’s Basketball Dorm is Nicer Than Wherever You Live

What do you think of the oversized logo look?

