One Of Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Punched A Fan After Game 2

Game 2 between the Nuggets and Lakers in Denver was one of the wildest finishes of the year (but arguably not the wildest finish of the night in the NBA). The Nuggets erased a 20-point deficit to earn a 101-99 win, hitting all seven of their shots in the final four-plus minutes to walk down the Lakers before Jamal Murray could hit the game-winner at the buzzer over Anthony Davis.

It was an incredible scene at Ball Arena, as the place erupted after Murray’s shot and the celebration was on in Denver. However, not everything was jubilant, as there was apparently an altercation near the family section. Nikola Jokic’s brothers got into it with a fan, with one of the brothers punching the fan in the face. Naturally, because it’s 2024, someone had a phone out as things escalated and captured the punch on video.

There is clearly something more that went on here as far as that fan saying something that crossed the line at the Jokic family, as the video starts with the brothers go climbing down to confront him and, eventually, a right hand landed across his chin. The fact that it didn’t escalate any more from there was a good thing, as the last thing anyone wanted after that game was a brawl in the stands. I’m sure the team and league will look into whatever happened, but it’s not the first time the Jokic brothers have been ready to rumble in the playoffs.