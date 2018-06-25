The Nuggets Will Reportedly Decline Nikola Jokic’s Team Option But Are Working On A Five-Year Max Contract

06.25.18

The NBA’s financial and salary cap structure often creates interesting decisions for teams across the league. One such decision arrives with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets this summer, with the team holding an option to pay their best player just $1.6 million for the 2018-19 season.

Jokic, however, would reach unrestricted free agency at the completion of that very cheap option for the upcoming campaign and, to avoid that potentially dangerous situation, the Nuggets have reportedly declined it in favor of a massive, five-year commitment.

Yahoo’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Nuggets will not pick up their team option on Jokic and instead hope to lock the big up long-term.

