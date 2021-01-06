Even with the Denver Nuggets struggling to a 2-4 record to begin the 2020-21 NBA season, Nikola Jokic is in a groove offensively. The talented center entered Tuesday evening averaging 22.3 points per game, shooting 61.7 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from three-point range, and Jokic is also putting up 11.2 rebounds per contest. Beyond that, however, Jokic is leading the entire NBA in assists, averaging 12.8 per game, and that is not a small feat (even in a tiny sample) for any center.

In Denver’s seventh game of the season, Jokic showed no signs of slowing down, making an on-brand highlight play by finding JaMychal Green with an unbelievable pass to create a dunk.

Your Nikola Jokic Pass of the Night



Jokic produced five points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in the first quarter alone against the Minnesota Timberwolves, leading the Nuggets to a double-digit lead with haste. On one hand, this kind of pass is not particularly jarring for Jokic, simply because he is well-regarded for his vision and execution. At the same time, a seven-foot center is not supposed to be able to do what Jokic does.

Prior to the start of the season, Jokic was already considered the best passing center of all-time. Nothing to this point should dissuade from that view, and this is yet another example.