The Denver Nuggets pushed their escape artist act against the Lakers too far in Game 4, as they once again fell behind by double digits, but this time looked particularly listless for the first two-plus quarters of action and couldn’t pull off another comeback.

None of the Nuggets, even Nikola Jokic, were on their game and the result was a much harder time erasing the deficit than in their first three wins in the series. Even with an off night from Jokic (missing 10 of his first 17 shots), the presumptive league MVP did produce a spectacular highlight, albeit one that happened on accident, during Denver’s third quarter push to make things interesting.

Down 10 in the third, Jokic forced a steal that got corralled by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who looped a pass over Jokic’s head as he ran out for the fastbreak. The problem was, Jokic was not looking for a pass and had no idea the ball was being lobbed over his head until KCP yelled at him from behind, prompting him to duck. Once the ball landed, though, Jokic’s insane instincts kicked in and he calmly slapped the ball to Michael Porter Jr. for a dunk.

NIKOLA JOKIC'S IQ IS UNBELIEVABLE 🥶 Nuggets-Lakers | Game 4 on ABC pic.twitter.com/nInF6eLYxN — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

I mean, c’mon, man. To go from having no idea where the ball is — even ducking to avoid it hitting you in the head — to slapping the ball to a wide open teammate all in one motion is outrageous.

this Jokic pass is just stupid pic.twitter.com/vuozYKlNvF — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 28, 2024

If anything, Jokic being lost made it an easier fastbreak because Taurean Prince darted over thinking, surely, he was going to get an easy steal, only for Jokic to reach a big paw out there and knock it over his head right into Porter’s hands for the easy dunk.