No Deal: Players Reject Offer, 2011-12 NBA Season In Jeopardy

On Day 137 of the NBA lockout, we’re left with this: Thing don’t look good for the 2011-12 NBA season. Just moments ago, the NBPA announced that they have filed a disclaimer of interest, essentially dissolving the union, after unanimously deciding to turn down the NBA’s latest offer. According to Billy Hunter, an anti-trust lawsuit will likely be filed in the next 48 hours against the NBA.
Here’s a few things:
– According to Larry Coon, the difference between a disclaimer of interest and decertification is that in a decertification the players vote to dissolve the union, while in a disclaimer of interest the union removes itself as the bargaining unit for the players.
– From this point forward, Derek Fisher has said that players will decline talking to the media about the lockout.
– The NBPA will now become a trade association.
– Players in attendance included Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Chauncey Billups, and Carlos Boozer.
– David Stern: “We’re about to go into the nuclear winter of the NBA.”
– Stern just issued the following statement:
“At a bargaining session in February 2010, Jeffrey Kessler, counsel for the union, threatened that the players would abandon the collective bargaining process and start an antitrust lawsuit against our teams if they did not get a bargaining resolution that was acceptable to them.
“In anticipation of this day, the NBA filed an unfair labor practice charge before the National Labor Relations Board asserting that, by virtue of its continued threats, the union was not bargaining in good faith. We also began a litigation in federal court in anticipation of this same bargaining tactic.
“The NBA has negotiated in good faith throughout the collective bargaining process, but — because our revised bargaining proposal was not to its liking â€“ the union has decided to make good on Mr. Kessler’s threat.
“There will ultimately be a new collective bargaining agreement, but the 2011-12 season is now in jeopardy.”
We’ll have much more info for you as this story unfolds, but we wanted to get your first reaction here. Leave us your thoughts in the comments below.
^&%$
Nothing is going to happen until David Stern says this — Replacement players!
Mutha%&$#s
I don’t really understand what’s going on, it just seems very likely there isn’t going to be a season. I’m not as heartbroken as I thought I would be, i’ve had time to digest the fact that there probably won’t be a season. But still, we’re going to miss a season of watching some legends play, it’s like that time when Jordan missed a year and we were left with “what if…”, this is going to be like that.
I’m off to yak in my cheerios now…
Hilarious. What do they hope to win by filing an antitrust suit against the NBA? It’s like burning down the office in which you work in order to get back at your boss. Even if you win, you lose.
This defiance may be good for the Kevin Garnetts of the league, but I’m not sure why the majority of players who never pulled in that kind of cash to begin with are willing to go along with this.
guess the mamba hits italy…good job..no xmas games..i am pissed!!!
In 1989 famed Wall Street trader, Michael Milken, was given an “exploding offer” by the US Attorney General (Rudy Giuliani) for insider trading and racketeering charges. The first offer was a guilty plea on a single felony, but Milken dragged his feet. After his co-workers testified against him, injuring his case, a broken Milken eventually finally pled to six felony counts and a payment of $600 million – the worst trade of his life. How would Milken advise the NBA players on their lockout with the owners?
TAKE THE DEAL! >> [clicky.me]
This is my freshman year in college and all I’ve ever wanted to do is work in basketball. Write about it, talk about it, scout, be an agent, whatever. I honestly can’t even say what I’m gonna do without an NBA season and I can only imagine what this lockout could do to basketball journalism.
What company is going to need an intern when there’s not even enough material to write on for everyone on staff? Journalism as a whole is so shaky as is and it scares me, frankly, to wonder where the industry I want to spend my life working in is going to end up without anything to cover.
i heard stern say that if the union disbands, it could nullify all their contracts. it was on foxsports.com, im not sure what the circumstances would have to be for this to happen.
I’m just really, really sad.
Whoever said replacement players are crazy have actually watched D League basketball smfh. I’m objective I think the players should do whatever it takes to get a fair deal the owners got greedy the players gave on every issue and the owners kept wanting more at some point enough is enough. The players wanna play more than you wanna see them play the owners wanna make more money more then they wanna play. I’m gonna hate guys like Kobe missing a year in his prime I love basketball but I respect the players for trying to give players after them the same opportunitys the have been afforded
as a fan of the best sport in the world, this is tragic.
But still….MAVS NIGGA!!!!!
I’m with Aron. This was looking to be such an exciting season and it’s pretty sad it might be lost.
I don’t blame the players on this. Seems like things need to be fixed, and they would be doing themselves and future players a disservice by accepting one of these BS offers by the owners.
I feel bad for the players because they have no leverage moving forward so the deals will continue to get worse and worse. The players are getting shafted. Essentially, the deals proposed thus far are great for a select few populations of the players but awful for the majority – middle tier. The owners are wanting to find a way to make this a profitable business no matter what, even at the expense of players, despite how atrocious some of them are at managing their money. As I’ve learned more about this situation, I’ve began to empathize with the players more and more, while disliking David Stern and the owners more and more.
In the end though, the players are @#$%ed because they have little to no leverage. The owners know that and they’re taking advantage of it at this point.
Extremly dissapointed in the process!
This.Is.Such.Utter.Bullshit! I’m pissed, and I don’t think pro ball has the fans enough in their corner to suvive a “nuclear winter”…….Fuck!!!!!!
I’m kind of numb to it all at this point. It’s a sad day for the everyone affected, but it all seemed imminent to me.
The players may be rich, but the owners are wealthy! What will the players do without the NBA? Some can play overseas, some can retire, but the vast majority don’t have marketable skills. What will the owners do without the NBA? Stay wealthy! The players have NO leverage!
Has this ever happened before? Has a lockout lasted this long and gotten resolved and still have somewhat of a season?
Stern said Replacement plauers on the last lockout. Which prompted Billy to call Stern.
I cannot believe that the union did not vote on the proposal offeted by the league. I was sure that thete were enough players willing to take it just to get back in action. This is the problem with unions, they dont always represent their membership accurately.
I’m not sure if I’ll be much of a fan of NBA ball after this. My interest has been declining for years because of the low ratio of good teams to bad (about 1:2). Let’s face it, most teams can’t even put a decent starting lineup on the floor. The NBA is just a huge mess, from the owners to management to players. I like watching good, competitive basketball, but the NBA product has become extremely watered down over the past number of years.
This labour dispute could be the last straw. I don’t think I’m the only one who shares that sentiment.
Hopefully the NBA comes back stronger like the labour stoppage in the NHL did for their league a few years ago. I’m not holding my breath though.
Have you ever been in a relationship where it just turns bad and you want out? Where you don’t even care who was at fault, but the relationship is just bad and you have to break? Then after you have some time to clear your head you realize it was really just a thousand little things that never got dealt with and all of a sudden you were just buried. You don’t have any hard feelings about it, and it was a great relationship for a long time, but you just can’t really go back and give it another try because you can’t get past how badly you felt towards that person? That is how I feel with the NBA. I don’t care who is at fault, I just want out. I’ll look back fondly on when I loved the NBA, when it was my favorite sport to watch, but those days are done and I am not coming back. I love basketball, I’ll still close up shop for March Madness, but I’ll never go back to the place I used to be with the NBA.
damn. stupid stupid stupid retarded effing players. There’s no way this is going to turn out good for them.
I’m already going into withdrawals. all youtube highlighted out. an incredibly sad day for anyone who has played or enjoyed the game of basketball.
watching a crapload of college ball now. I have no particular allegiance to any team, just watching the teams with the top prospects. Watching these guys develop their game in the future (once they turn pro) will be fun.
blessing in disguise i guess…. -_-
Watched Drummond play live today. He’s a pogo stick, but nothing else sticks out. Looking forward to seeing Anthony Davis play. so far Henson> Drummond but it’s only been two games. What do you guys think??
you can only laugh at the stupidity of the players AND their greed. They had it so Fn good and now just because a handful of the “elite” don’t like the deal, EVERYONE has to suffer.
Sounds just like the usual BS. 1% wants and the 99% has to suffer. And we, the fans, are part of that 99%.
who’s donna replace the players? keanu reeves?
Aw shit, I wanted this mega-assload o’ money….WTF is this measley “Assload” of money?!?!?!