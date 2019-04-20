The Oakland Athletics Are Already Trolling Kevin Durant’s Free Agency

04.20.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Things are changing in Oakland sports this summer, but one thing is staying the same. The Oakland Athletics announced earlier in the week that they signed Khris Davis to a contract extension.

The Davis deal is one of the many extensions MLB teams have signed with their stars since a sluggish offseason all but telegraphed to players that free agency wasn’t something owners want their players to explore. In any case, Davis now has a two-year extension worth a reported $33.5 million. The deal will keep Davis in Oakland until 2022, something that’s certainly worth celebrating.

Curiously, the initial press release the team put out included the phrase “KD Commits To Oakland.” People immediately connected the two KDs — Davis and Warriors star Kevin Durant. And many thought the phrase was a shot at Durant’s pending free agency, which has dominated a lot of talk in the NBA and certainly is of note in Oakland.

