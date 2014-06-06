Official Gatorade Twitter Mocks LeBron Leg Cramps

During last night’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals, someone tweeted at the official Gatorade Twitter account, wondering why LeBron James was cramping when he was guzzling plenty of Gatorade on the sideline. The only problem: James is not a Gatorade client, and they said as much in a trollish tweet.
@ryanbkoo The person cramping wasn't our client. Our athletes can take the heat.
— Gatorade (@Gatorade) June 6, 2014
@LazyBumDrew we were waiting on the sidelines, but he prefers to drink something else.
— Gatorade (@Gatorade) June 6, 2014
However, Gatorade does work with Dwyane Wade:
It’s time for the @MiamiHeat and @DwyaneWade to make history repeat itself – again. #WinFromWithin
— Gatorade (@Gatorade) June 6, 2014
Sports drinks, and brands in general, don’t play favorites with teams, but clients — that’s their job. Still, sorta harsh.
@OfficiallyRandy Thanks, Randy. We've been hydrating all day. We never cramp.
— Gatorade (@Gatorade) June 6, 2014
