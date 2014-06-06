Official Gatorade Twitter Mocks LeBron Leg Cramps

06.06.14 4 years ago
LeBron James

LeBron James (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

During last night’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals, someone tweeted at the official Gatorade Twitter account, wondering why LeBron James was cramping when he was guzzling plenty of Gatorade on the sideline. The only problem: James is not a Gatorade client, and they said as much in a trollish tweet.

However, Gatorade does work with Dwyane Wade:

Sports drinks, and brands in general, don’t play favorites with teams, but clients — that’s their job. Still, sorta harsh.

What do you think?

