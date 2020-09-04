OG Anunoby Saved Toronto With A Buzzer-Beating Three In Game 3

The Raptors were 0.5 seconds away from an 0-3 deficit in their conference semifinals matchup with the Boston Celtics after Kemba Walker made a sensational pass to Daniel Theis to give the Celtics the go-ahead bucket on Boston’s final possession.

KEMBA TO THEIS WITH 0.5 REMAINING! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yP6STSRSze — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 4, 2020

That left just half a second for the Raptors to answer and either force overtime or win it with a three, as they had just enough time for a catch-and-shoot opportunity. Nick Nurse dialed up a spectacular play call, running a ton of action towards the inbounder, with OG Anunoby slipping from the near-side corner to the far corner, spotting up for a long pass and got the shot off just before the horn and a hard contest from Jaylen Brown, sinking the three and likely saving the Raptors season.

OG AT THE BUZZER! 😱 pic.twitter.com/44YbQ6E4Lk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 4, 2020

Instead of facing a 3-0 deficit likely to be insurmountable, Toronto heads to Game 4 feeling like they’ve got some momentum after finding their shooting stroke in the second half of Game 3 and gutting out a win despite the heroic effort of Kemba on the other side. Walker had 29 for Boston, but Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet came alive in Game 3 with 56 combined points and the lid came off the basket for Toronto as they shot 8-for-18 from deep in the second half after a 5-for-22 first half, with the final three capping off an unbelievable game and giving the Raptors life moving forward in this series.