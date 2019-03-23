Twitter

If you’ve ever been to the NCAA Tournament in person, you know it’s highly regimented. Certain teams have TV breaks to perform, whether it’s the band or a cheerleading group ready to shine in front of the home fans and a large group of impartial unable to watch other games while the one in front of them is at pause.

In other words, a captive audience is pretty much obligated to watch what’s happening during these routines, and those in Tulsa on Friday night got an extremely unique performance from Brutus, the Ohio State mascot. Iowa State and Ohio State faced off late in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nearly a full two days into March Madness, many people can be worn out from all the basketball watching.

Despite it being the Buckeyes’ first game of the tournament, it looked like Brutus was completely exhausted by all the Madness. During a performance caught by many on film, well, Brutus was having an extremely normal one.