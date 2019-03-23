Ohio State Mascot Brutus Provided Us With The Weirdest Moment Of The NCAA Tournament

03.23.19 21 mins ago

Twitter

If you’ve ever been to the NCAA Tournament in person, you know it’s highly regimented. Certain teams have TV breaks to perform, whether it’s the band or a cheerleading group ready to shine in front of the home fans and a large group of impartial unable to watch other games while the one in front of them is at pause.

In other words, a captive audience is pretty much obligated to watch what’s happening during these routines, and those in Tulsa on Friday night got an extremely unique performance from Brutus, the Ohio State mascot. Iowa State and Ohio State faced off late in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nearly a full two days into March Madness, many people can be worn out from all the basketball watching.

Despite it being the Buckeyes’ first game of the tournament, it looked like Brutus was completely exhausted by all the Madness. During a performance caught by many on film, well, Brutus was having an extremely normal one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2019 NCAA TournamentBRUTUS BUCKEYENCAA TournamentOHIO STATE BUCKEYES
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP