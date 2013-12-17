Ohio State Reveals Player Exclusive Nike LeBron 11s

Similar to yesterday’s Florida-inspired player exclusives, Nike has produced another PE of the Nike LeBron 11. Ohio State University tweeted out pics of the two different colorways, showcasing their Buckeye-inspired pairs for their men’s basketball team.

The OSU Men’s basketball team will be rocking the red-and-white heavy PE’s â€” one appears entirely red, while the other has a smattering of white flecks and white trim â€” against Delaware tomorrow and when they play Notre Dame on Saturday. OSU rocked the Nike LeBron 10s, and since Ohio State University is the largest public school in LeBron’s home state of Ohio, it makes sense they’d get the opportunity to wear a PE for the new LeBron 11s.

2 new LeBron XI colors for the Buckeyes to rock on the court. Thanks @KingJames pic.twitter.com/YKsnbnivO6 — OSU BASKETBALL (@OhioStateHoops) December 17, 2013

