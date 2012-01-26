Oklahoma State’s Markel Brown Unleashes The Dunk Of The Year

#Video
01.26.12 7 years ago 15 Comments

I’m not sure what’s more unbelievable: This “OMG” alley-oop in the closing minutes of a close game with the No. 2 team in the nation, or the fact that Markel Brown was ejected for it. Here’s a new one-liner: That dunk was so violent, the refs threw him out. That’s not entirely true, but it does make for great theater. The real story is Brown received a T for taunting, stupid enough by itself but even more dumb considering the same thing happened to him earlier in the game (on another one of his facials). The refs had to throw him out. Oklahoma State won anyways, and we got these two incredible highlights out of it, so I guess it was all worth it. Hit the jump for two of the nastiest college jams you’ll see this season.

Earlier in the game…

Was that alley-oop the best dunk you’ve seen in college this year?

