Oklahoma State’s Markel Brown Unleashes The Dunk Of The Year

I’m not sure what’s more unbelievable: This “OMG” alley-oop in the closing minutes of a close game with the No. 2 team in the nation, or the fact that Markel Brown was ejected for it. Here’s a new one-liner: That dunk was so violent, the refs threw him out. That’s not entirely true, but it does make for great theater. The real story is Brown received a T for taunting, stupid enough by itself but even more dumb considering the same thing happened to him earlier in the game (on another one of his facials). The refs had to throw him out. Oklahoma State won anyways, and we got these two incredible highlights out of it, so I guess it was all worth it. Hit the jump for two of the nastiest college jams you’ll see this season.
Earlier in the game…
Was that alley-oop the best dunk you’ve seen in college this year?
NASTY!
That wasn’t taunting…he shouldn’t have been thrown out.
he must’ve said something the ref didn’t like…the look alone couldn’t have been enough to get him tossed.
BS ejection.
Asshole ref. No one came to see you, zebra, let ’em play. Whatever he said could not have been as humiliating as that dunk……
I hate the taunting foul bs … bring back Shawn Kemp over Alton Lister
He did the same thing on the first dunk and didn’t get T’d up. Refs are assholes. That zebra just wanted to be on SportsCenter.
10 years from now, Brown will look back on that tech and say “Totally worth it”.
10 years from now? Shit that night on SC he saying “totally worth it”
the refs in basketball are ruining th sport. Kids cant have any fun. They taking that xavier-cincy debacle shit too far. Think tey upholding the integrity of the game and are restricting the players
That second replay was SICK. And yeah, they’re bugging with the technicals these days; as long as they’re not fighting, let ‘m have some fun out there
Refs are probably all Republicans…ha
Tbh whilst that particular incident didnt seem too bad (compared with a lot of others) I have no problem with the T.
Players today need to grow up. The “im a hard man stare down” or screaming in someones face, or whatever else it might be, adds nothing to the play. It does not make the play any better, all it does is make the player in question look classless.
Coaches need to do a much better job of teaching their players, the whole taunting trash talking after you do something is getting out of hand, as is the shouting and getting in the face of the game officials! All the while far too many coaches just sit there and do nothing….
Throw it down big homie. Aye, you have offically owned Mizzou with those two. That has to be the last two plays of your college highlight tape.
As far as the ref..he prolly was a Low key Mizzou fan or an Oklahoma Graduate…hater
Look, it was the DUNK on his dome that was humiliating. We’re ALL ballers here, nobody is gonna get scared of a “hard stare” or a scream. If the dude SAID something, ok, T him up for being a punkass, but for just a look? That’s just going way too far, and it breaks the flow of the game. Whats not to say the other guys didn’t have their own pride, and WANTED to inbound that ball, so they could at least TRY to swing back. That’s a situation where you let em PLAY!