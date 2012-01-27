One Day FREE Fantasy Basketball Contest – $300 in Cash Prizes! [LAST CHANCE]

01.27.12 7 years ago 5 Comments

[Reminder from the Dime Crew: This is your last chance to sign up for this!]

Clearly, we here at Dime love fantasy basketball. We’ve even had our own keeper league for almost 10 years now. Fantasy hoops is something we take very seriously, but we’re always looking for something new. We think we’ve found it in our friends at DraftStreet.com.

DraftStreet has created a new way to play fantasy basketball that turns the season-long grind into quick-hitting, one-night leagues. And the best part is that you can win cash every single day. You draft a team for one day and get paid out as soon as the games end that night.

DraftStreet.com is at the forefront of this new trend in the fantasy world and has offered us a great promotion to kick off the season: a FREE one-day fantasy league with $300 in prizes exclusively for Dime readers.

This contest will see salary cap-style drafting where everyone tries to assemble the best team out of the available players with the money you are allotted. Users will have a $100,000 budget to build a team of 2 forwards, 2 guards, 2 centers, and 2 utility players. Each NBA player has been assigned a price based on their expected fantasy performance.

You can adjust your roster up until the contest starts on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. EST at which time your rosters will lock and the Live Scoreboard will be available.

CLICK HERE to sign up for free and register for the Dime $300 Freeroll on DraftStreet.com.

Around The Web

TAGScontestDimeMagdraftstreet.comFantasy DoctorFantasy DoctorGiveawayReal Stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP