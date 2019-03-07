Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls got a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in a game that was perhaps more meaningful to the Sixers given their push to secure prime playoff positioning in the East and their need to win games against the conference’s bottom-rung teams.

Nevertheless, the Bulls gutted out a tough 108-107 win in crunch time behind a huge performance from Zach LaVine, who finished with 39 points on the night and made clutch shot after clutch shot down the stretch, including the game-winning layup to get his team the victory.

But there was a bit of game-clock-infused drama at the final buzzer that offered the Sixers a chance to steal this one at the last second. On their final possession, after an official review, the refs determined that the clock started early on the inbounds pass, so they had to bring both teams back onto the floor to replay the possession. The only problem was that several players had already exited to the locker-room, including Otto Porter, who was otherwise preoccupied already.