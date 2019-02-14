Twitter/@Pacers

Filling dead time during commercial breaks in NBA arenas has become an art form, as a dedicated team of game ops people come up with ideas to entertain the fans in the arena.

This can mean mascot shenanigans, dance-team routines, or outside entertainment, but there’s nothing like a good fan competition. Typically, this involves fans competing with pre-recorded player videos in trivia competitions or doing on-court shooting contests. Every once in awhile, there’s a true moment of inspiration from the game ops crew, and they find a brand partnership that allows them to really step out of the box.

In Indiana, that means working with legendary St. Elmo’s Steak House for a shrimp cocktail eating competition on the floor. Fans are given 45 seconds to try and put down an entire shrimp cocktail, and on Wednesday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in town, those in the arena were treated to a truly spectacular achievement as one man housed his shrimp cocktail in an unbelievable 13 seconds, stunning the in-arena host and everyone else.