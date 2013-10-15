Panthers DE Greg Hardy Says “I Would Definitely Win” In One-On-One Game Against LeBron James

The 25-year-old defensive end of the Carolina Panthers, Greg Hardy, recently revealed a brash confidence in his basketball skills while talking with the Charlotte Observer‘s Jonathan Jones. In the brief Q & A, the 6-4 Hardy claims he could beat 4-time NBA MVP and 2-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James in a game of one-on-one.

The entire exchange between Hardy and Jones is a study in bluster (emphasis ours):

Q: If you went 1-on-1 with LeBron who would win?

A: How should I answer this question? …I would dominate that dude. Hands down, guaranteed win. And that’s my favorite player.

[…]

Q: I’m not saying you can’t. I’m asking, why do you feel so confident that you’d beast LeBron James in a game of 1-on-1?

A: I’m not saying I would beast him, but I would definitely win. I got a good shot, I got good handles, I got good size (6-foot-4, 275 pounds). I feel that we match up pretty well. I was a defensive player in college.

Q: Doesn’t he have about four inches on you? (LeBron is 6-foot-8, 250 pounds)

A: Maybe. I got like a 39-inch vertical. I’m a little bulkier too. But nobody knows I got hops.

Q: Didn’t you dunk on an 11-foot goal this summer? (Editor’s note: It was a 10-foot-3 goal.)

A: I got drastic hops. I feel I have a lot of the same tools he has and it would come down to who was the better basketball player.

Q: If y’all played to 11 by ones, who would win and what would be the score?

A: I would still win. Probably 11-9.

Q: Oh, so it’d be a tight game?

A: Yeah, it would be a tight game. I’m not saying I would dominate him. That was a joke. I feel like I’d definitely win. I think there’s a game there. I don’t think that I’m trash and I don’t think that he’s trash. I think it’d be two dominant athletes playing and I’d come out on top.