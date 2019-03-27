Amid Milwaukee’s Injuries, Can Pat Connaughton Emerge From the Shadows?

Getty Image

It’s been a somewhat anonymous season for Pat Connaughton in Milwaukee. The Bucks have been the darlings of the league, led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, fellow All-Star Khris Middleton, and presumptive Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer, but there isn’t a ton of limelight left for the former Portland Trail Blazer in his first season with the team.

Now, however, with injuries to starting shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon and first-round pick Donte DiVincenzo, Connaughton has an opportunity to carve out a more prominent role in the Milwaukee backcourt.

Connaughton didn’t earn any real playing time until last year with Portland, his third season in the NBA. In fact, he’s arguably more well-known throughout league circles for his preposterous vertical leap – 44 inches – at the NBA Combine that helped him become the 41st pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. That athleticism, combined with his 6’9″ wingspan, makes him a natural fit among the Bucks, but so far, he hasn’t stood out among the other long-armed, bouncy wings on the team.

That’s starting to change since the All-Star Break. Connaughton is averaging 25.7 minutes per game in 17 games since the break. He has a true shooting percentage of 62.3 during that stretch on a microscopic 10.9 percent usage rate. That is the third-highest mark on the Bucks behind Antetokounmpo and Brogdon. He also has the second-highest assist ratio on the team (behind seldom-used backup point guard Isaiah Canaan) during this period, creating 25.8 assists per 100 possessions.