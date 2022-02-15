Patrick Beverley Agreed To A One-Year Extension With The Wolves

The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline provided all kinds of fireworks in early February, headlined by the swap of James Harden and Ben Simmons. With that deadline now the rearview mirror, the transaction game takes a backseat to the actual on-court action until the summer, but the Minnesota Timberwolves still made some noise with an oddly timed contract extension on Monday evening. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski brought word that veteran guard Patrick Beverley will be sticking around Minnesota for another season, with Beverley agreeing to add an extra year for $13 million.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @Rep1Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2022

Beverley is currently in the final season of a three-year, $40 million deal, earning $14.3 million for the 2021-22 season. This extension essentially replicates his annual salary from the last few years and, from the team side, Minnesota was not projected to have salary cap space, meaning that retaining Beverley does not come with explicit opportunity cost other than raw dollars and cents.

The 33-year-old Beverley has been a helpful piece for the Wolves, appearing in 38 games (34 starts) in his first season with the club and helping Minnesota to a +4.3 net rating when he’s on the floor. Beverley brings strong defense, veteran presence and the ability to handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter for Minnesota, and he partners well with Minnesota’s backcourt pieces. It is possible that the veteran, who has battled injury issues in recent seasons, could fall short of returning value on this deal, but the two sides seem to be enjoying the marriage and they’ve agreed to extend it.