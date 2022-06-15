The Warriors won Game 5 in San Francisco on Monday night to take a 3-2 lead on the Celtics in the NBA Finals, but one familiar face was not there in the crowd to see it, as Big Daws aka Fake Klay had been banned from the arena earlier that night after he strolled through security dressed as Klay Thompson and spent 10 minutes getting shots up before the arena staff realized their mistake and had him sent off and eventually banned for life from the Chase Center.

It was quite the story and NBA fans on social media weren’t the only ones that followed the drama from afar, as Patrick Beverley apparently saw the Fake Klay story and thought to himself there was an opportunity to have some fun. So, on Wednesday, Beverley extended an invite for Daws to be his guest on the court at the first visit for the Warriors to Minnesota next year.

Ayo Fake Klay when the Timberwolves play Golden State next season, we need you on the Floor at Target Center gang🙏🏾🏀🤦🏾‍♂️🐐 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 15, 2022

Daws, of course, said yes, and Beverley confirmed the deal is done and Fake Klay will grace an NBA floor once again.

U A real 1. We got u #WolvesNation https://t.co/rsMefOkPNs — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 15, 2022

I’m not sure the league will be too thrilled by this, but it’s pretty funny. Beverley never misses an opportunity to be an instigator and that apparently includes conflicts involving arenas and fans.