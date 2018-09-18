Patrick Beverley Is Reportedly The Suns Top Trade Target

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns finished the 2017-2018 season with the NBA’s worst record and, with some luck in the draft lottery, landed the No. 1 overall pick used to select Deandre Ayton in June. As a result, it would seem natural that the Suns are in the midst of a rebuilding process that might need more time to bear fruit, but, after Phoenix acquired Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson (among others) during the summer, there are now real expectations for the team to make a significant leap forward sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately for the Suns, the team’s best player, Devin Booker, is now dealing with the effects of hand surgery and, while he is set to return early in the 2018-2019 campaign, that isn’t the best start. The bigger issue for the team’s “win now” mandate, though, is the lack of a starting-caliber point guard and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium brings word of Phoenix’s internal plans to change that.

In short, it appears the Suns are focusing on Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley as their top target on the trade market.