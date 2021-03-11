Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas picked up their second straight win in the Big East Tournament on Thursday when they stunned top-seeded Villanova at Madison Square Garden in a 72-71 thriller to advance to the semifinals.

The Hoyas, having crushed Marquette on Wednesday, are rolling and have to keep it going, as at 11-12, they need to win the entire tournament to make it to the NCAA Tournament as the Big East’s automatic bid. The good news is they just dispatched the top team and are in a comfortable setting, at least for their head coach, as Ewing has put in more time at MSG than just about anyone, having starred for 15 years for the New York Knicks.

After the win over Villanova, Ewing reminded everyone that MSG is indeed “my house” and that the Hoyas were going to be a tough out as they looked to stun the Big East and swipe an automatic bid.

It’s a great line and it’s cool to see Georgetown playing this well and making a tournament run. While MSG may be Ewing’s house, it has some new staffers that aren’t apparently familiar with the Knicks legend and he had a laugh after the game about how he keeps getting stopped and asked for credentials and will need to talk to Knicks and MSG owner James Dolan about that.

Patrick Ewing says he’s going to have to call James Dolan because he keeps getting asked about what passes he’s wearing and keeps getting stopped in the hallway. “I thought this was my house! They should know who the hell I am!” – Ewing on The Garden pic.twitter.com/0RfztaIJ7v — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 11, 2021

Hopefully when Ewing arrives on Friday for the semis, he won’t have to deal with any security issues, and maybe the Hoyas can continue their magical run in a place he called home for most of his NBA career.