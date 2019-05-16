Getty Image

Comparing any NBA player, past or present, to Shaquille O’Neal is a dangerous game. There’s never truly been anyone quite like him, a man of his size and strength combined with the speed and body control of a much smaller player.

It’s specifically hard to compare anyone currently playing in the NBA to Shaq, because the game is so different and pure big men who park themselves and dominate in the paint simply don’t exist anymore, and the ones that do (cough* Dwight Howard* cough) never lived up to Shaq’s standards.

Pau Gasol landed in Milwaukee at the trade deadline, and in the short time he’s been around Giannis Antetokoumpo, he’s done what’s long been considered blasphemous. But in an article for The Players’ Tribune, Gasol says that Antetokoumpo is the only player he’s ever seen that deserves a comparison to young Shaq.