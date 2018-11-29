Pau Gasol Suffered A Stress Fracture In His Foot

11.28.18

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Pau Gasol on the floor, as the veteran big man has not appeared in a game for the San Antonio Spurs since Nov. 4. In all, Gasol has missed the Spurs’ last 11 games due to a foot injury, which is always ominous when it comes to frontcourt players.

As it turns out, Gasol’s injury is one that Gregg Popovich expects will keep him out “a while.” San Antonio’s longtime coach met with the media prior to the team’s game against Minnesota on Wednesday night and revealed that Gasol took the boot off his foot to do some on-court work.

Gasol ended up getting a second opinion on his bum wheel, where he was diagnosed with a stress fracture.

